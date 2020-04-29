Freed-Hardeman University President David Shannon has announced the hiring of Josh Epperson, former national director of basketball scouting for College Promoters USA, as head basketball coach of the Lady Lions.

A 2003 graduate of FHU with a degree in science and physical education, Epperson also holds a Master of Science in health and human performance from Fort Hays State University. He has 15 years of coaching experience — 12 at the high school level and three at the college level, including serving as an assistant at Trevecca Nazarene University from 2017-19.

In Epperson’s role as national director of basketball scouting for College Promoters USA, he primarily scouted the Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky region for the top basketball players. Overseeing the recruitment of more than 120 athletes in the region, he was the host and evaluator of the Southeast Regional Showcase for the top 80 girls basketball players from six states; 53 college coaches participated in the event. Epperson’s article, “Finishing the Season Strong,” was published in Winning Hoops magazine.

“I’m excited to return to my alma mater, a place that means so much to women’s basketball regionally and nationally,” Epperson said. “I’m also honored to coach at a Christian university with a reputation for excellence,” he added. Epperson begins his duties immediately and hopes to move to Henderson by July 1. He intends to conduct his first team meeting this week via Zoom.

Commenting on Epperson’s new role, Shannon said, “When you meet FHU alumnus Josh Epperson, you will be impressed with his passion for the Lord, Freed-Hardeman and FHU Lady Lion Basketball. The Lady Lions work hard and smart, and they have 24 straight national tournament appearances to prove it. Coach Epperson will lead this talented team to more victories and achievements on and off the court.”

FHU Athletic Director Mike McCutchen added, “Not only has Josh had a positive impact wherever he has been, he understands the culture and goals of nationally ranked FHU Lady Lion Basketball. He has proven his commitment to coaching and teaching the game, and he’s even more passionate about preparing student athletes for life beyond basketball. We are excited to welcome him to FHU Athletics.”

Josh and his wife, Kelly, have two daughters, Caroline (7) and Annabelle (5). An English as a second language teacher, Kelly also has contributed to Think magazine, spoken at various ladies’ days and participated in several mission trips to Honduras.