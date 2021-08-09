Josiah Morris inks National Letter of Intent with Skyhawk MBB program

Skyhawk men’s basketball head coach Ryan Ridder announced Monday that Josiah Morris has signed with the program.

Morris is a 6-6, 215-pound wing out of Mount Washington, Kentucky, who’s coming off a big summer with the Hoop Dreams AAU program under coach James R. Alexander. Morris initially was set to join the prestigious Liberty Heights Athletic Institute prep school program in Charlotte, North Carolina next year, but reclassified to the 2021 class in time to join the Skyhawks for the upcoming season.

“Josiah is a late bloomer that we really targeted after seeing him play this summer,” Ridder said. “He has great size on the perimeter and he is a knockdown shooter. We got a steal in Josiah – we are ecstatic to add someone of his caliber this late in the recruiting process.”

Competing with the Hoop Dreams program headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Morris put up several high-scoring performances this summer. His most notable effort came at the Adidas Atlanta Memorial Day Classic event as he tossed in 26 points with six 3-pointers against the Atlanta Celtics.

During the 2020-21 season, Morris played with the Central Kentucky HomeSchool program based out of Taylorsville. He averaged 15.8 points and 9.0 rebounds over 20 games, shooting 37 percent (49-of-132) from three-point land and 76 percent (47-for-62) from the free throw line. He helped the Spartans rank No. 1 in the state for the second consecutive year along with a No. 7 ranking in the Midwest Region and a No. 17 national ranking as CKY placed second in the Silver bracket at the 2021 national tournament.

Before his senior campaign, Morris played under head coach Jason Couch for three seasons at Bullitt East High School. He developed into a frequent contributor during his final two seasons, scoring 371 points to go along with 276 rebounds – helping the Chargers to 33 wins in that two-year span. He guided BEHS to a 20-win season, a District 24 championship and Region 6 runner-up finish as a junior in 2018-19.

Morris becomes the 13th newcomer to sign a scholarship with the Skyhawk program for the 2020-21 campaign under Ridder, who was hired on March 30 after four highly successful seasons at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

(UTM Sports Information)