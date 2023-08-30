Jovante Moffatt, Colton Dowell Earn NFL Spots; Winn Waived by Rams
National Football League teams cut their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, in advance of their season opening games.
Former Union City High School standout Jovante Moffatt made the 53-man roster for the Arizona Cardinals.
The 26 year old Moffatt is in his third year in the NFL, and had a good preseason at safety.
Former UT-Martin receiver Colton Dowell was part of the 53-man roster for the Tennessee Titans.
The 24 year old Dowell had a stellar career with the Skyhawks, and was a draft pick by Tennessee.
The Los Angeles Rams waived former Dresden High School and UT-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn.
The 24 year old Winn is a former Mr. Football in Tennessee, and was the quarterback for the Lions (16-0) state championship season in 2016.
Winn could still be selected to the 16 player practice squad for the Rams.