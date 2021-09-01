Jovante Moffatt Placed on Waivers by the Cleveland Browns

Former Union City High School, and Middle Tennessee State football player Jovante Moffatt, has been placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

The 24 year old Moffatt was one of 21 defensive backs placed on waivers by the team on Tuesday.

Following the end of preseason play, NFL teams were required to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 players in advance of their season opener.

In three preseason wins for the Browns, Moffatt recorded nine tackles and five assisted tackles as a defensive back and special teams player.

He was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May of 2020.

Moffatt made his NFL debut in September of 2020, when he was called up from the practice squad and played on special teams.

By being placed on waivers, Moffatt can now be claimed by another team.