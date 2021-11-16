Joyce Gray Named South Fulton City Manager

City Commissioners in South Fulton have selected a new City Manager.

Mayor David Lamb said the board made their decision after interviewing two candidates on Monday.(AUDIO)

The board voted 4-to-1 to hire Ms. Gray, with Commissioner Tommy Pruett casting the “no” vote.

Ms. Gray had worked at South Fulton City Hall as a bookkeeper, before her appointment as interim City Manager in August.

Mayor Lamb said the interview also included Terry Hollenbeck, of South Fulton, with Eddie Crittendon, of Fulton, pulling his name from the interview list before the meeting.