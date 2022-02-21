Joyriding teen dies after forklift overturns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police say a teenager was killed Sunday when a forklift he was operating at an equipment rental business overturned on top of him.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says 15-year-old Jayden Dalton, of Nashville, and another juvenile had started the engines to machinery on the lot.

According to the statement, a witness reported Dalton doing doughnuts on the forklift when it overturned.

The business was closed at the time.

Police are classifying the death as accidental.