South Fulton Wins in Sectional 1-28-19

The South Fulton Jr. Lady Red Devils advanced in the West Tennessee Middle School basketball Sectional with a 38-35 win over Barret’s Chapel.

South Fulton got a game winning three point shot from Anna Gore with :42 seconds to play, after trailing by 11 points in the third quarter.

The Jr. Lady Red Devils are now (13-6) and will face Ramer on Wednesday at 6:00, at EE Jeter Middle School in Millington.