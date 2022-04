The Jr. Miss and Miss Greenfield Pageants were held Thursday.

Winners are below:

Jr Miss Greenfield (left to right) 3rd Maid Avery High; 2nd Maid Peyton Gammons; Queen Ellie Pitt; and 1st Maid Sariah Cotton

Miss Greenfield (left to right) 1st Runner-Up Paige Glisson; Queen Edie Darby; 2nd Runner-Up Olivia Jones; 3rd Runner-Up Anastyn Vujicic