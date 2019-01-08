All information is required to submit your child's name for a chance to be a Junior Globetrotter.

Only two names will be chosen at 5pm on 1/23/2019; winners (and parents') names will be announced

at 7:35AM 1/24/2019 on WCMT-AM and WCMT-FM. Please submit one entry per household; duplicates will

be discarded and will disqualify your entry (and will ban you from entering future Thunderbolt Digital

contests). Please press (Submit My Entry) button only once. GOOD LUCK!

Your FIRST Name:



Your LAST Name:



Your e-mail address:



Your phone number:



This is a:



Child's FIRST Name:



Child's LAST Name:



How old is your child?:



My child is a:

Do you wish to sign up for future Thunderbolt Radio and Digital promotions?



Choose how you wish to be contacted in the future.



I hereby certify that I am the parent or guardian of this child, and that I am of the age of 18 or older and have the right to enter my child into this contest.



I hereby certify that I have read and understand Thunderbolt Radio and Digital's Web Site and Mobile Apps PRIVACY POLICY, TERMS OF USE, and GENERAL CONTEST RULES.



NOTE: Your entry will be received AND voided if you choose not to accept the policies and terms of use.