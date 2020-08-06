Incoming Westview senior kicker JT Carver will be kicking on The Hill next season after announcing his commitment to the University of Tennessee.

Carver announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he was “100% committed to the University of Tennessee.”

The offer from the Vols came on July 30 following the announcement that Carver was ranked #14 nationally with Kohl’s Kicking and a five star rating.

Carver is the second Weakley County athlete to commit to Tennessee in less than a year. Greenfield’s Tess Darby committed in November to play basketball for the Tennessee Lady Vols this season.

Carver and the Westview Chargers kick off the high school football season August 21st in a Weakley County match-up with Dresden.