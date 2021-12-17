December 17, 2021
Judge-Executive Says Fulton County Residents Covered by Disaster Designation

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin is urging all residents affected by last week’s tornado to document all damages…..(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin says local residents, affected by Friday night’s tornado, will be helped by the federal disaster declaration.

Judge Martin said the approved declaration is different from those previously issued.(AUDIO)

 

The tornado caused a total loss to 23 homes and three businesses in the Cayce community, with one fatality.

Additional outlying homes in the tornadoes path through Fulton County also received significant damage.

