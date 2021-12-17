Judge-Executive Says Fulton County Residents Covered by Disaster Designation
Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin says local residents, affected by Friday night’s tornado, will be helped by the federal disaster declaration.
Judge Martin said the approved declaration is different from those previously issued.(AUDIO)
The tornado caused a total loss to 23 homes and three businesses in the Cayce community, with one fatality.
Additional outlying homes in the tornadoes path through Fulton County also received significant damage.