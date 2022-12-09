Judge Jimmy Smith Recognized for Work with Recovery Court

The work and efforts of Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith were recognized on Thursday.

During the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held in Murfreesboro, Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award”.

The state award was issued for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court.

Judge Smith told Thunderbolt News he was very appreciative of the honor.(AUDIO)

Judge Smith said it has been very rewarding opportunity to work with the local recovery court.(AUDIO)

Judge Smith’s award was one of only four presented at the event, which was sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals.

Photos of Judge Smith and the award have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.