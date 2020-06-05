A judge has ruled Tennessee must give all of its voters the option to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled Thursday that the state’s limits on absentee voting during the pandemic constitute “an unreasonable burden on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution.”

Secretary of State Tre Hargett tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the ruling means for Tennessee voters.

(AUDIO)

Hargett says his office is already planning to appeal the ruling.

(AUDIO)

The state argued such an expansion wouldn’t be feasible for the 2020 elections.