Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs

A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommened how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal ruled in favor of FW Publishing and journalist Stephen Elliott.

Elliott had been denied documents assembled by consulting company McKinsey and Company for the Republican governor’s team.

Lee’s administration claimed they fell under a “deliberative process” privilege under which officials deem that certain documents can remain secret if they are part of their decision-making process.

The judge disagreed and ordered that Lee’s team provide the documents.