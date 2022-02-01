Julia Noe promoted to associate head coach for UTM Volleyball

UT Martin head volleyball coach Jaclynn Wilson has announced that Julia Noe has earned the new title of associate head coach.

Noe just wrapped up her 11th season with the Skyhawk indoor volleyball program and enters her fifth season assisting UTM’s beach volleyball program during the upcoming 2022 season.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Julia,” Wilson said. “She is heavily involved in all areas of our program – recruiting, on-court coaching, player development and academic progression. She has been a huge factor in our recent success in her role as assistant coach.”

Last fall, Noe was part of a Skyhawk program that produced an 11-7 OVC record – the school’s highest winning percentage (.611) in league play since 2002. UT Martin secured the No. 4 seed in the OVC Championship, which was its highest finish since 2011 and ended the season with 15 victories (their most in a decade).

The Skyhawks finished fifth in the OVC standings with a 9-7 record in league play in 2019. That marked the first time since 2011 that UT Martin accounted for a winning record in OVC play.

In 2018, Noe helped navigate UTM back to the OVC Championship tournament for the first time in six seasons.

A former All-American setter at Western Kentucky, Noe has coached five of the seven players in UT Martin history who have racked up at least 1,000 assists in a single season. She also has mentored the only four Skyhawks to ever compile a triple-double in a match.

Noe has also been an integral part of UTM debuting a beach volleyball program, which began during the 2016-17 school year. The Skyhawks are coming off their best season in school history, posting a 10-7 overall record and advancing to the first-ever OVC Championship finals. Despite the shortened season, the program’s 10 victories were three more than the previous three years combined.

Alongside Wilson, Noe brought home a share of the OVC Coaching Staff of the Year award, which was one of 10 overall OVC postseason accolades for the UT Martin program in 2021.