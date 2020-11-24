The First Circuit Court of Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton County, in Western Kentucky, will not be allowed to hold jury trials until after February 1st.

Circuit Judge Tim Langford reported the state Supreme Court issued the order due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A press release from Judge Langford stated in-person court proceedings will be limited to emergency proceedings, or those required by statue.

All civil proceedings will be done with the use of Zoom or other electronic means, the same with criminal proceedings.

The Circuit Clerks Office will continue to be open, and able to to render services, but admission to the Judicial Buildings will be limited to appointments or emergency cases only.