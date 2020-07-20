Obion Countians cast 294 votes in the first two days of early voting.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said 178 in-person votes were cast on Friday, with 75 absentee ballots from the nursing homes.

On Saturday, 41 votes were cast at the Election Commission Office in Union City.

Of the votes cast on the first two days, 241 were Republican, with 50 being Democrat.

Voting in Obion County will take place from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Friday, and on Saturday from 9:00 until 12:00.

Early voting continues through August 1st.