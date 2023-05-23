“Justice Bus” to make stop in Greenfield

Residents needing access to legal help can visit the Tennessee Justice Bus when it makes a stop Thursday in Greenfield.

The Tennessee Justice Bus is a mobile law office bringing technology to rural and underserved communities.

The bus is outfitted with computers, tablets, printers, internet access, video displays, and other office supplies.

Lawyers and other volunteers will be able to provide on-the-spot access for legal help.

The Tennessee Justice Bus will be at the Dr. Nathan Porter Library in Greenfield Thursday from 11:00 until 2:00.