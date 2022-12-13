Justice Department secures award against Lexington landlord for sexually harassing female tenants

A federal jury has awarded $70,500 in damages to six women who rented homes in Lexington, Tennessee from defendant Chad David Ables.

After the four-day trial, the jury found that Ables sexually harassed the women at his properties, located in or near his trailer park known as Pop’s Cove, in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2018, alleged that since 2012, Ables subjected female tenants to a continued barrage of vulgar sexual comments, unwelcome physical touches, propositions for sex, and offers to reduce rent in exchange for sex.

The trial was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was postponed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case began when two women filed a sexual harassment complaint about Ables with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD investigated the matter and referred it to the Justice Department, which filed this lawsuit. The women intervened in the lawsuit and were represented by West Tennessee Legal Services.

The Justice Department later sought relief on behalf of five additional women, and one of the intervenors dropped out of the lawsuit.

The jury award includes compensatory damages for the emotional harms the women have suffered because of Ables’s conduct and punitive damages to punish the defendant.

The Justice Department also informed the District Court Judge that it intends to seek a civil penalty against Ables to vindicate the public interest and a court order prohibiting Ables from managing the rental properties or having contact with residents or prospective tenants.