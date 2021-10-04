Justin Crice named new Weakley County Economic Development Board CEO

Justin Crice is the new CEO for the Weakley County Economic Development Board.

Crice was selected for the position last week following interviews with several candidates.

Board Chairman Tommy Legins said, “Justin is bringing needed expertise in workforce development in an environment where workforce has become paramount to area industries and businesses.”

Legins adds, “The Board is looking forward to working with Justin to create solutions to staffing shortages and experience gaps in Weakley County.”

Crice’s first day on the job will be October 19th.