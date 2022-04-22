Justin Phillips Named Speaker of Union City Top-10 Banquet

A 1995 Union City High School graduate will serve as guest speaker at the Academic Top-10 Banquet on Monday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Justin Phillips will speak at the 35th annual event, held in the high school gymnasium.

During his time at Union City, Phillips was Vice-President of the Student Government Association, a class favorite, Top-10 member, band member and member of the track team.

Following graduation, he held a number of positions at multiple universities and churches, after graduating first from Union University in Jackson with a B.A. in political science and then earning a Master of Divinity from Duke University Divinity.

Phillips received his Ph.D in Christian Ethics from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, and currently serves as the Executive Editor of “The Other Journal” and as adjunct professor at Carson-Newman University and Johnson University.

Monday nights banquet will recognize the Top-10 students, based on grade point averages, from all four Union City High School classes.