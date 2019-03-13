Simmons Bank has named Justin Stokes as the community bank executive for Union City.

Stokes will oversee banking functions for Simmons’ Union City market, including commercial lending and business development.

Tony Gregory, the regional chairman for Tennessee , said Stoke’s leadership skills, combined with his wide experience in the banking industry, will greatly benefit our customers of Union City.

After beginning his banking career at First State Bank in 2007, Stokes was first hired to work for Simmons in 2015 as a loan review analyst.

He now rejoins the bank after serving as a sales representative and consultant at JD Distributors Incorporated and Greenfield Banking Company, respectively.