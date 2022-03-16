Juvenile charged in connection with Kingsport officer-involved shooting

A juvenile is charged in an officer-involved shooting in Kingsport Tuesday night.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart just after 10:00 on Tuesday night, the Kingsport Police Department received a report that a male juvenile had escaped the custody of the Department of Children’s Services in the 700 block of North Eastman Road.

An officer made contact with the teenager near the 1900 block of Lincoln Street and tried to take him into custody.

The juvenile resisted and tried to gain control of the officer’s service weapon and at some point during the struggle, the weapon discharged, striking the officer in the leg.

Additional officers arrived a short time later and took the juvenile into custody.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. The juvenile was also transported to a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

Wednesday afternoon, the teen was charged with Evading Arrest and Attempted First Degree Murder via a juvenile petition. Due to the individual’s age, he is not being identified at this time.