A 17-year-old juvenile is being charged in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Haygood Road in Martin.

Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says the juvenile is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of Mason Arnold.

The sheriff’s report states Mr. Arnold and the juvenile’s mother, Katherine Hairston, had gotten into a physical altercation and that the juvenile shot Mr. Arnold.

No other charges were filed.