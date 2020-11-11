A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a house fire Tuesday morning in Henry County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says just before 5:00 Tuesday morning, the Mansfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Leroy Harris Road. Two individuals were inside the home but managed to escape without injury.

McAlister says TBI agents and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office joined the fire department in the investigation and developed information leading to a juvenile as the person responsible for the fire.

The juvenile was charged Tuesday with two counts of Aggravated Arson and is being held in a juvenile detention facility pending a Juvenile Court hearing in Henry County.