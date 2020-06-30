Officers and investigators with the Jackson Police Department are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead.

At approximately 7:35, officers were dispatched to the area of Roosevelt Parkway and Carver Street, where they located a juvenile that was suffering from a gunshot.

The juvenile was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital and later died from the injury.

Reports said Jackson police have a person of interest in custody, and are not looking for any other subjects at this time.

No names or other information has been released at this time.