A Paducah juvenile was arrested in Graves County following a pursuit that reached speeds of 110-miles-per-hour.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said a Trooper was operating radar on U.S. 45 North, just before midnight on Sunday, when a vehicle was detected traveling at 92-miles-per-hour.

When attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and accelerated to 110-miles-per-hour toward Mayfield.

Reports said the pursuit lasted approximately nine miles, before the driver exited the vehicle while still in motion, and ran on foot.

When ignoring orders to stop, Troopers deployed a conducted electrical weapon and took the driver into custody.

Post 1 reports said the individual behind the wheel was a juvenile from Paducah, who was operating a 2010 Honda CRV which was reported stolen in Paducah in November.

The juvenile was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center on sixteen charges, that included fleeing and evading police, aggravated driving under the influence, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and resisting arrest.