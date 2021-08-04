Juveniles charged with Dyersburg burglary

Three juveniles are facing burglary charges after breaking into Dyersburg home Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Steve Isbell says officers were called to Crawford Street and saw three individuals running from the scene.

Two were taken into custody without incident, and the third was arrested after he jumped into a large ditch near Upper Finley Road and Sellers.

Chief Isbell says the suspects were identified as two 15-year-old Dyersburg teens and a 13-year-old.

The three are charged with Aggravated Burglary and transported to detention where they are being held pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action.