Juveniles Charged With Vandalism of Church and Other Buildings

Two juveniles have admitted to several days of vandalism in a McCracken County community.

Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies had responded to several locations in the Reidland area, due to acts of vandalism.

Reports said the locations include a flower shop, Play care center, and Reidland United Methodist Church.

All three buildings had vulgar images and words spray painted on the exterior, as well as several windows being broken out with rocks.

Detectives quickly identified two juveniles as possible suspects.

After following up on the information generated, sheriff’s reports said both juveniles admitted to their involvement and were charged with first degree criminal mischief.

The cost of the damages by the victims is estimated at over $1,000.