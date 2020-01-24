K-9 Units with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office will now be protected during their work.

Sheriff’s reports said Ziko and Zita will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9’s Incorporated.

The companies mission is to provide the potential life-saving vests to the four-legged K-9 officers, with over 3,500 already provided nationwide at a cost of $6.9 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950.00, with each vest valued between $1,700 and $2,300.