Kaci Fuller earns second OVC Player of the Week honor this season
UT Martin softball standout Kaci Fuller earned her second OVC Player of the Week selection following an impressive showing at The Spring Games last weekend.
Fuller, a native of nearby Huntingdon, was on fire over the weekend while boasting a .550 batting average with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the course of five games. She posted a .571 on-base percentage while slugging .950 overall. With her hot start, she has opened the season on a 10-game hitting streak while tallying eight multi-hit efforts.
The outfielder began the week with a 2-for-4 afternoon against Notre Dame while notching a pair of RBIs. Then against Dartmouth, she went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Saturday against Oakland she posted a 3-for-4 contest with a double and an RBI before posting arguably her best game of the season against Valparaiso by going 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in the blowout victory. She wrapped up her tournament stay with a pair of hits in a victory over Siena.