Kaci Fuller named OVC Softball Player of the Week

UT Martin softball standout Kaci Fuller, of Huntingdon, has been named the OVC Player of the Week after a strong performance in the Stinger Classic last weekend.

While the tournament appearance was cut short due to weather, Fuller left her mark in the team’s lone performance against Kennesaw State, going 3-for-4 at the plate out of the leadoff spot while tallying a triple and three RBIs in the contest.

Her first hit of the season was a big one as Fuller punctuated the second inning with a three-run triple into right field to give the Skyhawks a four-run advantage. She later tallied singles in both the fourth and sixth innings. After the team allowed a run in the seventh inning, Fuller’s triple proved to be the game-deciding runs.

This is Fuller’s second OVC Player of the Week honor of her career after also garnering honors in the first tournament of her collegiate career back in 2021.

Fuller and the Skyhawks will return to action this weekend when competing in the UE Softball Invitational in Evansville, Indiana.

The tournament features matchups against Green Bay and Kansas City on Friday and Saturday.

(UTM Sports Information)