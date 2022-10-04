Karli Taylor Named Homecoming Queen at Obion County Central

The Obion County Central football Homecoming court….(l-r) Sophomore Maid Hannah Taylor, Senior Second Maid Alexis Alexander, Senior First Maid Brylee Brown, Queen Karli Taylor, Junior Maid Sara Beth Key, and Freshman Maid Hartleigh-Jo Cary…..(photo: Lauren Kendall – Obion County Schools Communication Director)
