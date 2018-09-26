A Fulton industry was the recipient of a major award on Wednesday.

During a ceremony held at the plant, staff and employees of KAYSER Automotive were presented the General Motors “Supplier Quality Excellence Award”.

This is presented to a small group of performing suppliers that meet or exceed stringent criteria.

General Motors official Dennis Poker presented the award, then spoke with Thunderbolt News about its significance.

KAYSER Operations Manager John Clark said the commitment of the company’s 124 employees made the recognition possible.

KAYSER of Fulton produces safety critical canisters, which go into the fuel systems of several different General Motors models.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...