The UT Martin fall semester is over with students, faculty, and administration having worked around COVID-19 for most of the year.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says learning from university’s fall semester, the spring semester will be a little different.

Dr. Carver says the past year was challenging for everyone at UT Martin, but what he missed most was the traditional four-year college experience.

Another big change for the spring semester will be UTM football, which was postponed from the fall.

The Skyhawks kick off their season on February 21.