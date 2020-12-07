The UT Martin fall semester is over with students, faculty, and administration having worked around COVID-19 for most of the year.
Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says learning from university’s fall semester, the spring semester will be a little different.
Dr. Carver says the past year was challenging for everyone at UT Martin, but what he missed most was the traditional four-year college experience.
Another big change for the spring semester will be UTM football, which was postponed from the fall.
The Skyhawks kick off their season on February 21.