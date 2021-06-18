Keith Hodge returns to coach Dresden Lions football

Coach Keith Hodge is coming back to coach the Dresden Lions following the departure this week of Wes Johnson.

Johnson accepted the head coaching position at his alma mater, McNairy Central.

Hodge, a Bruceton native, returns to Dresden following seven seasons at Murray.

Hodge had an 18-5 record in his previous five years with the Dresden Lions.

Dresden High School Principal Scott Killebrew tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

As a head coach, Hodge has made nine playoff appearances with 15 playoff wins and three semifinal appearances.