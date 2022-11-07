Kelley named FCTA Executive Director

The Tri-Cities and Ken-Tenn EMS Director has been hired to be the new Fulton County Transit Authority Executive Director.

The FCTA Board named Kevin Kelley to the position Thursday to replace Kenney Etherton.

Mr. Etherton will remain as an advisor to the Board through April 30th.

Kelley is a graduate of Dresden High School and Jackson State Community College and holds an EMT and Paramedic certification. He worked with the Weakley County Ambulance Service and Air Evac in Martin before going to work at Ken-Tenn EMS in 2013.

Mr. Kelley will assume his new position with FCTA November 21st.

Meanwhile, Jordan Jones will replace Kelley as Director for Tri-Cities and Ken-Tenn EMS Director.