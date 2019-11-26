The Ken-Tenn area could see an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms tonight.

The National Weather Service in Memphis says there will be a risk of severe thunderstorms this evening along and west of the Mississippi River, a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of West Tennessee east of the Mississippi River, and a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across West Tennessee near the Tennessee River and Northeast Mississippi.

Forecasters says damaging winds will be the primary threat for any thunderstorms that become severe.

A secondary threat of a few tornadoes are also possible.