The Ken-Tenn area could see some wintry precipitation late tonight into tomorrow as a strong cold front moves across the region tonight.

National Weather Service forecasters in Memphis say temperatures are expected to drop 30-40 degrees and remain in the mid-30s during the day tomorrow.

Cold rain will likely mix with sleet and snow, possibly changing between rain and wintry precipitation multiple times tonight into tomorrow.

Forecasters say some minor accumulation is possible, though warm ground temperatures should help limit accumulation on roadways.

Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected.