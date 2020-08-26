The Ken-Tenn area could be in store for heavy rainfall from Friday thru Saturday morning.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall around midnight tonight on the Texas-Louisiana coast, and could be a Category 4 storm.

Once making landfall, Laura will travel northward as a tropical depression, bringing gusty winds, the possibility of tornadoes and heavy rain.

The current path shows the storm moving through Arkansas early Friday morning, with the path going through the bootheel of Southeast Missouri and into Western Kentucky by Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the National Weather Service indicate the local area could receive 2-to-5 inches of rainfall from Friday through Saturday morning, with wind gusts as high as 30-miles per hour.

The National Weather Service also indicates a “Marginal Risk” for tornadoes for all of the Mid-South on Friday.