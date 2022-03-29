Ken-Tenn Area Placed in Level-3 Zone for Severe Storms and Damaging Winds on Wednesday
The National Weather Service has placed the entire Ken-Tenn area in a Level 3 Zone for the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Forecasters say there is the chance of heavy rain and a possible tornado, but damaging winds will be the greatest threat.
Forecasters have placed the area in a Wind Advisory for all day tomorrow.
Current predictions indicate sustained winds of 20-to-30 miles per hour, with some gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.
Forecasters also indicate the current timeline for severe thunderstorms to be in the mid-afternoon hours.