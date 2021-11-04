Ken-Tenn Area Receives First Frost and Freeze

The Ken-Tenn area recorded their first frost and freeze of the season overnight and this morning.

The National Weather Service reported a morning low of 28 in Union City.

Frost was not only visible on rooftops, but also on the ground and on windshields.

The National Weather Service has again issued a Freeze Warning for early Friday morning, as low temperatures are expected in the upper 20’s.

The extended outlook shows that freezing temperatures are not here to stay, as forecasts call for daytime highs next week near 70, with overnight lows in the 40’s.