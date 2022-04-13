Ken-Tenn Area Residents Urged to Be Prepared for Possible Severe Weather

Residents of the Ken-Tenn area are being advised to be informed about the possibility of severe weather this afternoon.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott McNeill, of Memphis, told Thunderbolt News the scenario of a severe weather outbreak is very high at this time.(AUDIO)

The Memphis meteorologist offered a plan of safety in advance of the potential storms.(AUDIO)

McNeill said weather service officials do not anticipate long track tornadoes, such as the ones on December 10th, but storms could be dangerous.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have the latest updates, including possible watches and warnings, should they be issued during the day.