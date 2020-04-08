The entire Ken-Tenn area has now been placed in an “enhanced risk” section for the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

National Weather Service officials say the greatest threat for the severe thunderstorms will be tonight thru the mid-morning hours.

The possibility of the storms is being spurred by an approaching cold front, which will drop daytime highs in the 80’s, to lows in the upper-40’s by Thursday morning.

Forecasters say the greatest threat from the storms could be very large hail and damaging winds.

A secondary threat of tornadoes could be produced from early isolated cells in advance of the cold front.

Forecasts call for the current timeline of the severe weather to range from around 6:00 this evening until after midnight.