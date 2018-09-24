Ken-Tenn drivers are being reminded to prepare for deer on the move during the last three months of the year.

The combination of fewer daylight hours and cooler evening temperatures cause deer to emerge earlier than normal this year.

State highways officials say October, November, and December account for more than half of all reported deer-vehicle collisions and that motorists should drive alert, especially during twilight hours, when deer are more likely to be on the move and visibility is poorest.

The increase in deer-vehicle collisions usually starts in early to mid-October when farmers ramp up fall grain harvesting. The harvest reduces both food availability and availability of concealed habitat for the deer. Increased activity during deer mating season causes the animals to stray from their normal travel patterns, pushing them into residential neighborhoods and urban areas with higher traffic numbers.

Officials remind drivers to keep your headlights on bright unless other vehicles are approaching, scan the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are more active, slow down immediately when you spot a deer crossing the roadway ahead, as deer tend to travel in groups, and don’t swerve to avoid a deer, as swerving can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.

