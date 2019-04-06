An upper level disturbance continues to trek toward our region. This will create the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across the region this evening and into the night. In addition, the disturbance will create additional thunderstorm chances for Sunday.

Saturday:

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of NW Mississippi in an Enhanced (confidence 3/5) Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, with other portions of the Mid-South in a Slight (confidence 2/5) Risk. The severe potential appears best this Saturday evening, with the latest guidance bringing the storms into the Delta region around 4 PM. These will continue to move ENE across the region throughout the evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, with large hail a secondary threat. The possibility for a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Sunday:

More storms are expected on Sunday afternoon and evening. At this time there is a Slight (confidence 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms for the entire Mid-South for Sunday. Damaging winds will again be the primary threat, while the possibility also exists for large hail and an isolated tornado. Much of Sunday’s risk could be impacted by the storms’ evolution this Saturday evening and tonight.