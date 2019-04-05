NWS reports for Saturday, the greatest chance for organized severe storms should be in the very late afternoon and evening over northwestern Mississippi. Hail and damaging winds would be the primary threats.

For Sunday, although a slight risk is in effect for the entire Mid-South, it is doubtful that the entire area will see severe weather. It should be more scattered or isolated. Most of the thunderstorm activity should be driven by daytime heating in the afternoon and early evening. Storms on Sunday will also be influenced by the storms Saturday evening and overnight.

As always, stay tuned for updates and contact us if you need any more detailed support.