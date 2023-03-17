Kent Treece Named Chief of Police for Town of Hornbeak

A longtime Obion County law enforcement officer has accepted a new assignment in the Town of Hornbeak.

Thirty-six year officer Kent Treece was named the Chief of Police, following a unanimous vote by the Board of Aldermen this week.

Chief Treece began his career with a two year stint at the Union City Police Department in 1987, and has served the remainder of his time with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Following his appointment, Treece told Thunderbolt News he looked forward to working for, and with, the residents of Hornbeak.(AUDIO)

The new Police Chief said his years of public service will help his approach in serving the community.(AUDIO)

Chief Treece said if situations call for assistance while on duty, he will use his working relationships with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Samburg police.