Arrest warrants were served against a Kenton man, following a verbal confrontation in Union City.

Police reports said officers responded to speak with 27 year old Paris Dean, of Union City, who said an individual approached him with a firearm during an argument at Simmons Bank.

Dean told officers he pulled behind a truck, which blocked the ATM machine for several minutes.

When getting out of his vehicle to ask the driver to hurry up, Dean said an individual exiting the truck with a firearm.

In fear for his life, Dean went back to his vehicle and wrote down the license plate number as the truck left the scene.

The number, and a description of the individual by Dean and his girlfriend, led to a warrant against 52 year old Jerry Lynn Cole.

Reports said Cole was a convicted felon and charges of aggravated assault, a felon in possession of a firearm and armed dangerous felony were issued.

He was taken into custody on New Years Eve by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.