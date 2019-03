A Kenton man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 89 near the Forks River Road.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 56 year old Clyde Allen was operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.

Following the stop, reports said Allen was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Obion County Law Complex.